The actor who is going to play the Fifteenth Doctor has explained why his character appears dressed like this in the latest Doctor Who special

Immerse yourself in the universe of “Doctor Who” has always been an adventure of unexpected twists and fascinating revelations. The most recent chapter of this odyssey is no exception, especially when it comes to the clothing of the newly arrived Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. His debut in the series' 60th anniversary special, “Doctor Who: The Giggle,” was notable not only for his performance, but also for his peculiar outfit.

The series, which has remained in the hearts of fans since its premiere in 1963, continues to surprise with each new iteration of the Doctor. This time, the physical change of the Time Lords, known as regeneration, brought with it a peculiarity in the costume that deviates from the established norm. In the 60th anniversary special, Gatwa and Tennant share the screen in an unusual narrative twist: a bi-regeneration that splits the Doctor into two beings, and with it, his clothes.

The unexpected legacy of the Doctor's wardrobe

Traditionally, the new Doctor usually inherits the wardrobe of his predecessor, a custom that has generated iconic moments in the series. However, this occasion was different. In an interview with RadioTimes, Gatwa reveals the curious process behind his first post-regeneration suit. When filming his scene after Tennant, Gatwa found himself with a limited selection of clothing, leaving him with only a pair of pants and socks. “So thank you, David Tennant,” jokes Gatwa, highlighting the lightness and camaraderie that characterizes the “Doctor Who” cast.

A post-regeneration locker room tradition

The “Doctor Who” series has historically played with post-regeneration outfits, offering viewers a visual bridge between the different incarnations of the Doctor before each develops their own style. This creative process is an integral part of the narrative, allowing each Doctor to express their individuality. From Paul McGann (Eighth Doctor) to Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor), each transition has been an opportunity to explore a new facet of the character.

In Gatwa's case, her wardrobe choice is a clear example of how external factors can influence the creative direction of the show. Russell T Davies, the showrunner, has made bold decisions in the past, such as preventing Tennant from wearing Whittaker's outfit to prevent malicious articles about the change of protagonist. These moments, while deviating from the norm, add a layer of complexity and freshness to the long-running series.

Looking to the future of the Fifteenth Doctor

Despite the initial surprise, the Fifteenth Doctor's style promises to be one of the most elegant and varied to date. Filmings for season 14 have already shown a wide range of historical and modern costumes that the Doctor will sport, anticipating an era of rich stylistic diversity and exciting adventures.

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” is available on Disney+ for international audiences and on BBC iPlayer for UK viewers. This latest Gatwa reveal not only sheds light on the ins and outs of the show, but also promises an exciting and stylistic future for the Fifteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who: An ever-evolving series

Since its premiere, “Doctor Who” has been an iconic science fiction series that follows a powerful being known as the Time Lord, or the Doctor. Using an interdimensional ship capable of time travel called the TARDIS, the Doctor and his companions travel through time and space, solving problems and avoiding catastrophes. Although the Doctor is always the same character, his regenerations allow him to reinvent himself every few seasons.featuring a unique immortal being with new personality traits.