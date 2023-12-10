Why do people buy a ‘high’ electric car? Is it about being environmentally conscious? Or the fact that you can store a lot of luggage in it? Or do SUVs and crossovers give their occupants a safer feeling than a station or hatchback? Whatever it is, it shouldn’t be about the environment or safety. This is what Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of crash test company NCAP, tells us.

The NCAP CEO also has some old sores. ‘For years, NCAP was accused of increasing the weight of cars. It was thought that extra safety measures meant extra weight. That was never really the case and the increase in vehicle weight we are now seeing is certainly not related to safety,” says Van Ratingen.

Electric cars are heavy thanks to the consumer

According to Van Ratingen, it depends on the consumers: ‘It is due to consumers’ preference for large vehicles and electrification.’ What makes the weight of the EV even worse is our charging stress. “But this is a trend that does not contribute to safety or the environment: large, heavy cars are generally less energy efficient than small, light cars.”

In terms of safety, the big boys are also more dangerous, Van Ratingen believes. “There is a safety problem when those two types of vehicles (large and small cars ed.) collide with each other or, even worse, when vulnerable road users become involved,” he explains.

What is contradictory is that large EVs such as the Mercedes EQE SUV, Kia EV9 and Xpeng G9 all receive the maximum score. The SUVs are very safe for the occupants and the safety systems are also in good order. But for smaller cars, pedestrians and cyclists, the large EVs still have something to gain in terms of safety, according to the NCAP.