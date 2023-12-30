The studio behind the recent NBA 2K24 is completely silent after a game error that has benefited users, this allowed them to earn millions in in-game currency for a great exploit through a letter.

Play NBA 2K24 on PC, Steam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch is easy, unless you refunded it after reviews. But his studio is now silent after discovering that a mistake was exploited to make millions.

As we can read through the well-known medium The Washington Post, it seems that the Visual Concepts game had a busy morning after midnight on December 26, 2023.

Various clever players of the 2K Games basketball They realized that the MyTeam mode – which is used to collect digital cards about past and present NBA players – had something strange.

There was a kind of “Deal of the Day” among the promotions, with a digital letter from NBA star Paul George. But the funny thing is that the purchase price of the card was lower than its sale price.

Those who took advantage of this were buying and selling the card several times, something that resulted in them pocketing millions of coins in their account.

In the game, 1 million coins are worth 150 dollars and since the error remained intact throughout the night… you can imagine the result, they amassed coins and bought whatever they wanted.

NBA 2K24 and the night of massive card purchases

For example, the expensive and ultra-rare Kobe Bryant letter about 2 million coins (or about $300). But they also got the new letter from Victor Wembanyama (valued at about $75), considered one of the best NBA 2K24 players.

And it didn't end here, other top-level cards – like those of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, only obtained with a set of other very expensive cards – they also flew.

The aforementioned medium comments that this happened one day after Christmas, when the franquicia de Take-Two Interactive It usually registers new influx of players due to offers and/or gifts.

Late Tuesday morning, 2K fixed the error and caused the card to sell for less than its purchase price. Several players posted photos of their accounts empty of coins, but not of cards purchased during the bug.

“The Paul George massacre is shameful,” said Cody Richinson, NBA 2K YouTuber. “He has completely dismantled and ruined the game as we know it,” but right now everything remains unclear.

Los NBA 2K24 developers see that players have taken advantage of a bug that has broken the gamebut so far they have only remained silent.