The Netherlands is a kind of Germany in 2024 with all those road works.

Nice, that smooth asphalt. If you have been abroad for a while, you realize how wonderful the Dutch roads are. That also has to be maintained, of course. You can prepare for major road works in 2024.

On the way to your holiday destination in the summer, driving through Germany, there is a confrontation of road works on the autobahn every year. This year you can also expect this kind of thing in the Netherlands.

Roadworks 2024

The plans for next year have been announced by Rijkswaterstaat in the State of the Infrastructure report (PDF alert!). Major maintenance is planned at 71 places in the country in 2024. This includes the main waterway network and main water system. 42 of the 71 places concern the main road network and that is where you and I will notice it. For comparison, in 2023 this involved work at 56 locations on the main waterway network, the main water system and the main road network.

Some of these works will take place during the day, causing traffic disruptions. Where possible, Rijkswaterstaat plans road work at night or during the holidays.

In this way, part of Dutch road traffic can be spared. That is not always and everywhere possible. Rijkswaterstaat has 52 locations in mind where nuisance could occur in 2024 due to postponed work or, for example, road inspections.

Most road works in 2024 will take place in the provinces of South Holland, North Holland and North Brabant. Ultimately, work is taking place everywhere in the country, but you will notice this most in the Randstad.

