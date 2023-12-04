The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, since September 2021 has made what many see as a state bet, purchasing bitcoins using large sums of money, one of them in around $15 million of the cryptocurrency. Something that he did taking advantage of a drop in value at that time and that apparently is profitable by more than $3 million dollars, as indicated by the president himself this Monday.

As usual, Bukele has used his X/Twitter profile to deliver the news, commenting in a post from that social network that “El Salvador #Bitcoin investments are in the black!” And for those who don’t know, “black numbers” is a term that commonly refers to personal or corporate finances being in a positive state, so it hasn’t taken long to share these numbers, since it also gives you has served to send messages to his detractors, saying: “After literally thousands of articles and successful pieces that ridiculed our supposed losses, all of which were calculated based on the market price of #Bitcoin at that time.”

A sentiment that he delves into in his post on The responsible thing would be for them to retract, apologize, or at least acknowledge that El Salvador is now making profits, just as they repeatedly reported that we were suffering losses.”

“If they consider themselves true journalists, they should report on this new reality with the same intensity with which they reported on the previous one,” Bukele claims.

Bitcoin close to $42,000 and rises more than 140% in 2023

In the publication it also indicates that: “With the current Bitcoin market price, if we were to sell our Bitcoin, we would not only recover 100% of our investment but we would also make a profit of $3,620,277.13 USD (as of this moment) ”, adding in any case that he has no intention of selling, since: “That has never been our goal. “We are fully aware that the price will continue to fluctuate in the future, this does not affect our long-term strategy.”

Comment that refers to the recent rise in the value of the digital currency, which at the time of writing this note has a price of $41,619 dollars, having been at $41,978 at 11:00 am this Monday, December 4. This milestone marks the first time since April 2022 that the price of Bitcoin has surpassed $40,000, reaching its highest level in the last 18 months and setting a new yearly high.

