Navalny speaks from the new prison in the Arctic: “I am your special Santa Claus”

“I am fine”. Alexey Navalny reassures his supporters from prison after his staff and lawyers had reported his disappearance for weeks. Yesterday his lawyers announced that they had found him in the Ik-6 penal colony, in the far north of Russia, 2 thousand kilometers from Moscow.

“I'm the new Santa Claus,” he wrote in a post on “Unfortunately there are no reindeer, but very beautiful German shepherds. I don't say 'ho, ho, ho', but 'oh, oh, oh' when I look out the window and see the night, then the afternoon and then the night again,” he continued.

Regarding his transfer, the dissident said he was “very tired”. “They brought me here on Saturday night. And I was transported very carefully and they took me on a very strange route (Vladimir – Moscow – Chelyabinsk – Yekaterinburg – Kirov – Vorkuta – Kharp) so much so that I didn't expect anyone to find me here before mid-January. For this reason I was very surprised when yesterday the cell door was opened with the writing: 'A lawyer is here for you'. She told me that you had lost me and some of you were even worried. Thank you so much for your support!”

“I can't regale you with exotic polar stories yet because I haven't seen anything outside the cell,” he continued. “And out of the cell window I can only see the fence, which is very close. I also went for a walk. The courtyard is a nearby cell, a little larger, with snow on the ground. And I saw a convoy, not like in central Russia, but like in the movies: with machine guns, warm gloves and felt boots. And with the same beautiful, fluffy sheepdogs.”

He then concluded with reassurances: “Anyway, don't worry about me. I am fine. I'm totally relieved to have finally made it. Thanks again everyone for your support. And happy holidays! Since I'm Santa Claus, you're probably wondering what the presents are. But I'm a Santa Claus with a special regime, so only those who have behaved very badly receive gifts”