After the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, there are many gaps that have been reopened, the main questions being: what is it working on? Naughty Dog currently? And what will be the next games from PlayStation Studios? Interestingly, it has been discovered that the Uncharted developer was working, at least for some time, on a collaboration with Bend Studioknown for bringing Days Gone to PS4.

Although the project has not been announced, the LinkedIn profile of Adam Lawson, a senior game animator, reflects on his involvement in the game until he left for Archetype Entertainment. As Insider Gaming reports, players are excited today that a sequel to Days Gonealthough from many comments from its director it is known that the game was canceled and the IP was left without continuity.

Other rumors indicated that Bend Studio will resurrect a classic PlayStation saga, although this has not been officially announced either and keeps the community thinking. In fact, The most likely possibility of all is that the collaboration was aimed at helping in the development of The Last of Us Onlinewhich was even in progress before the release of part II, as it was initially a Factions mode just like in the first game.

Is Uncharted coming back?

Another more than likely possibility is that a hypothetical Uncharted 5, reboot of the saga or its continuity in any way has involved both Bend Studio and Naughty Dog. At the end of the day, although there has also been talk of the possibility that Sony San Diego Studio has been left in charge of it, it would not be surprising if more studios have collaborated at some point in the creation or production process of another highly rumored but unconfirmed title.

In the absence of discovering which projects will finally see the light of day as part of the PlayStation Studios releases, it is worth remembering that after Days Gone, its developer would be focused on a new open world gamealthough more details about it have not emerged either.

