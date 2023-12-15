Naughty Dog has announced that it has development of The Last of Us Online stoppedas the multiplayer spin-off of the series was internally called, definitively canceling the project.

Through a communicated released in the last few hours, the Californian studio explained that the decision was made so that Naughty Dog would not become a studio dedicated almost entirely to the support of a live service video game: “To publish and support The Last of Us Online we would have had to allocate all the studio's resources in order to support the game for years to come, compromising the development of single player titles.”

From now on, therefore, Naughty Dog will return to developing exclusively single player video gamescome the title with a fantasy setting which has been rumored to be in the works for a while. Above all, however, the hope is that this decision will not have any impact on workers a terrible year for those who develop video games.

