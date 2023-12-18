The designation of the Weerribben as a protected Natura 2000 area in 1994 will almost certainly destroy a livestock farm in Zwolle thirty years later. The nature reserve is too big an obstacle to the continued existence of farming. It is up to the province whether livestock farming on the Hasselterdijk should stop, because there is no prospect of a necessary nature permit. The livestock farmer today appealed to the Council of State to come up with a solution. But the Council probably can't do anything.