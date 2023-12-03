loading…

Ukraine is just a nightmare for the US and Europe. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Ukraine’s military has failed to achieve any breakthrough on the battlefield over the past months, but the West must support the country. According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, he also regretted the failure of the military bloc’s defense industry to provide the ammunition Kiev needed.

Earlier this week Stoltenberg warned that Moscow was stockpiling missiles ahead of winter, and noted that Russian arms manufacturers were operating “on a war footing.”

In an interview with Germany’s Das Erste TV channel broadcast on Saturday (2/12/2023), Stoltenberg acknowledged that the front line in Ukraine has remained largely unchanged of late, and added that “war is difficult to plan.”

“We must prepare for bad news. “The war is happening in stages, but we must support Ukraine in good times and bad,” stressed the NATO Secretary General.

According to Stoltenberg, “increasing production is very important” at the moment.

When asked what Kiev should do while its backers increase weapons production capacity – something that will certainly take time – Stoltenberg said he would leave these “difficult operational decisions” to Ukraine’s military leaders and commanders.

“I think one of the problems we have to address is the fragmentation of the European defense industry. “We are not able to work together as closely as we should,” said the NATO Secretary General. He called on all member states to “overcome narrow national interests” and increase supply rather than indulge in price increases.

Speaking after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, Stoltenberg warned that “Russia has stockpiled large amounts of missiles ahead of winter, and we are seeing new attempts to attack Ukraine’s power grid and energy infrastructure.”

Two days earlier, he told reporters that “we should not underestimate Russia.” The NATO chief noted that Moscow had put “its defense industry on a war footing,” making it “difficult to achieve the territorial gains we hoped for.”

However, he did not call the current situation a “deadlock” – a description used by the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, in early November.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s latest estimates, Kiev’s counteroffensive, which began in early June, had resulted in more than 125,000 casualties on the Ukrainian side as of December 1.

