NATO fighter jets intercept Russian jets in the skies of the Baltic

“First scramble: the Belgian F-16s and French Mirage 2000s, currently on a NATO air control mission in the Baltics, and the Swedish JAS 39 Gripens, performed an emergency take-off when the Russian fighters approached allied airspace. The interception was coordinated by NATO and Swedish air control.” This was announced today, 7 December 2023, by the Allied Air Command on X.