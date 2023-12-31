Suara.com – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo together with TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto finished holding a video conference or vicon with Regional Police Chiefs and Military Commanders throughout Indonesia to monitor the security situation on the eve of the 2024 New Year celebrations.

Based on reports received by the Regional Police Chief and the Regional Military Commander, Listyo said that the implementation of the New Year throughout Indonesia was safe and smooth.

“In general, it was said that thank God everything is still running safely and smoothly,” said Listyo at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Specifically in the Papua region, said Listyo, the current situation is also conducive after there was chaos in the process of carrying the body of former Papuan Governor Lukas Enembe a few days ago.

“Thank God, especially in the Papua region, the Regional Police Chief and Military Commander reported that the situation is under control. The people there are also carrying out activities to celebrate the end of the year,” he said.

On that occasion, Listyo also admitted that he had instructed his staff to continue to maintain conduciveness in Papua.

“Of course, this is our concern to continue to ensure that new problems do not arise,” he concluded.