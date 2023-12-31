Suara.com – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo together with TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto held a video conference or vicon with Regional Police Chiefs throughout Indonesia to monitor the security situation on New Year's Eve 2024. The Vicon was held at the Polda Metro Jaya Promoter Building, Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023 ) Evening.

Apart from the National Police Chief and Commander in Chief, Metro Jaya Police Chief Inspector General Karyoto and Jaya Dam Commander Major General Mohamad Hasan were also present. Then there were also representatives from the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture (Kemenko PMK) and the Ministry of Transportation.

The National Police and TNI are holding Operation Candle from 20 December 2023 to 2 January 2024 in order to secure the implementation of Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 throughout Indonesia.

The total number of personnel deployed reached 129,923. They are a combination of TNI, Polri and local government personnel.

New Year at the HI Roundabout

As many as 50 thousand people are expected to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) Roundabout, Central Jakarta.

Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief Commissioner Susatyo Purnomo Condro claims to have prepared emergency evacuation routes, health posts and fire extinguishers.

This series of preparations was carried out to anticipate if someone in the community gets sick and a fire occurs.

“We are alerting every stage of health personnel and fire extinguishers. It has become one package,” said Susatyo.