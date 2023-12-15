Suara.com – Gerindra Party cadres are asked to remain alert to all possibilities that may occur ahead of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).

This statement was delivered directly by the General Chair of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, at the 'National Consolidation of the Gerindra Party' event at JIExpo Kemayoran, North Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023).

“Don't be too happy, don't ever get tired or give up,” said Prabowo.

The former Danjen Kopassus delivered this advice regarding a number of negative news which recently continued to target candidate pair number 2. On the other hand, Prabowo asked Gerindra Party cadres to continue fighting.

Apart from that, he also reminded that the presidential election, which will take place in about two months, is an opportunity to get closer to the community.

Because of this, he asked the party cadres bearing the Garuda head symbol to be more active in introducing the programs they would carry out if they received a mandate to lead the country.

“The closer the target (2024 presidential election), the more we will fight wholeheartedly,” said Prabowo.

Meanwhile, in front of thousands of cadres and supporters, Prabowo expressed his belief that Indonesia will progress and prosper only if it is led by a leader who prioritizes the interests of the people.

“Because our ideals are true, our ideals are noble. Indonesia (if) led by righteous people, Indonesia will be great, prosperous and extraordinary,” he said.

For information, the 'Gerindra Party National Consolidation' is part of internal coordination ahead of the 2024 general election.