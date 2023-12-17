Suara.com – Comedian Sule's ex-wife, Nathalie Holscher, was suddenly criticized and compared to Instagram celebrity Rachel Vennya by netizens.

The two of them were compared in terms of their relationship with former partners, namely between Nathalie Holscher and Sule and Rachel Vennya and Niko Al Hakim.

Nathalie Holscher compared to Rachel Vennya (Instagram)

The comparison is based on the two of them celebrating their children's birthdays close to each other.

In celebrating Xabiru Al Hakim's birthday, Rachel Vennya involved her ex-husband. In fact, both of them wore similar clothes that matched the theme of the birthday party.

Even though Rachel Vennya and Niko Al Hakim both have boyfriends, they still make time to spend time together for the sake of their children.

Meanwhile, at the birthday celebration for Nathalie Holscher's son, Adzam Ardiansyah Sutisna, her ex-husband was not present at all.

Nathalie Holscher was actually accompanied by her new boyfriend, Ladislao Camara, in celebrating her son's birthday. They also wear the same clothes.

The netizen's sarcasm was made in the comments column of Rachel Vennya's upload on Saturday (16/12/2023).

“It's like @nathalieholscher's mother has to learn to be like Rachel. She always creates events with her ex-husband. Because this is her child's event, not with your boyfriend,” reprimanded netizen with the account @qorryselviaa***.

Not remaining silent, Nathalie Holscher defended herself that Sule was unable to attend the event.

“@qorryselviaaa I'm sorry, I wanted that but my father couldn't come,” replied Nathaliie Holscher.

Rachel Vennya also defended Nathalie Holscher.

“@nathalieholscher sis, lots of hugs,” said Rachel Vennya.

After tracing it, Sule was not present. However, his presence seemed to have been represented by Princess Delina and Ferdinand.