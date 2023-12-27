Suara.com – Natasha Rizky and Desta suddenly became the public spotlight after their interaction while attending the RANS Entertainment Sport Party event went viral on social media. The reason is that even though they are divorced, the two of them are still friendly towards each other.

Even before competing against Rezky Aditya, Natasha Rizky and their daughter gave Desta encouragement. She even called her ex-husband by their affectionate name, namely “Buy”.

There was also a moment when Natasha Rizky refused Desta's invitation to shake hands. This mother of three children immediately cupped her hands when this moment took place.

In line with the viral moment of interaction between the two, Natasha Rizky's upload also became the spotlight of netizens. The reason is that he suddenly uploaded old photos while on holiday abroad.

There are around seven photos uploaded by Natasha Rizky on her Instagram. The photo contains snow scenes and also several portraits of him wearing thick clothes in the snow.

