Suara.com – Desta Mahendra won the RANS Sport Party Clash of Celebrity tennis match against Citra Kirana's husband, Rezky Aditya. During the match, Desta's son was seen present in the audience to support his father along with Natasha Rizky.

After the match, Miskha was seen giving a bouquet of flowers and shaking hands with her father. Meanwhile, when Desta wanted to shake hands with Natasha Rizky, his ex-wife didn't seem to touch him.

He made a gesture of shaking hands without touching. This is because Natasha Rizky and Desta are no longer husband and wife. More details in the following video.

Video Editor: Herianto