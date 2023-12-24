Suara.com – The latest interesting news comes from Desta and Natasha Rizki. Even though they are divorced, the two still spend time together.

As recently, Desta had the opportunity to compete again in the Sport Party: Clash of Celebrity event. He even managed to beat Rezky Aditya in the tennis match.

Reporting from the Instagram account @lambe_daanu, it turns out there were loved ones who attended the event. Apart from his daughter, there is his ex-wife, Natasha Rizki.

Of course they didn't miss the opportunity to take a photo together. Desta and Natasha took a photo together with their daughter in the middle.

Both Natasha and Desta showed off their sweet smiles at the camera. Even so, there is still distance between this former husband and wife.

Natasha Rizki and Desta (Instagram/lambe_danu)

Before this photo, the presence of Natasha Rizki was also an encouragement for Desta. This woman, nicknamed Caca, openly encourages Desta.

When he got the microphone from Raffi Ahmad, he said his affectionate nickname for Desta. After that, he seemed unable to hold back his sweet smile.

“Cheer up, Buy!” said Caca who was greeted with a blushing face.

Natasha Rizki's smile was also greeted with the same thing by her daughter. Apart from that, the people there immediately burst into cheers.

“Thank you, Buy,” replied Desta who was being held up to Raffi Ahmad's microphone.

Desta and Natasha Rizky with their three children (Instagram/@desta80s)

The moment Natasha Rizki still called Desta by their favorite nickname immediately went viral. Various comments were given by the public.

“Hopefully we can reconcile,” prayed netizens.

“Happy that you don't have to reconcile anymore, the important thing is to be united in raising children and respect each other,” said netizens who had different views.

“What Natasha does is solely for the children,” commented another.

“Caca's grandfather came because of the child,” added the netizen.