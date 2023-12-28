Suara.com – A number of residents visited Lagoon Beach, Ancol, Jakarta, Tuesday (26/12/2023). Ancol is still a favorite tourist spot for Jakarta residents to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Public Relations of Ancol Taman Impian Ariyadi Eko Nugroho said that during the Christmas long weekend from 23 to 26 December, total visitors reached around 200 thousand people, with peak visits on the 24th reaching 90 thousand people.

Ancol itself plans to present various interesting programs to welcome the new year. Ancol and all the recreation units in it will also enliven the holiday moments at the end of this year by presenting various events and promotions. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)