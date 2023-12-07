In a recent interview, actress Natalie Portman reveals her willingness to reprise her iconic role in the Star Wars universe.

From the stars of Hollywood to the far reaches of a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars universe continues to expand, bringing with it surprises and possible returns. The latest news that has captivated fans of this intergalactic saga involves one of its brightest stars: Natalie Portman, known for her role as Padmé Amidala, the queen and later senator of Naboo, and love of Anakin Skywalker.

The return of a legend

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live to promote her new Netflix movie May December, Portman was asked about her possible return to the Star Wars universe. The actress responded with a mix of nostalgia and openness: “No one has asked me, but I am open to it.” These words, simple but full of possibility, have lit the spark of hope in the hearts of fans.

Portman fondly recalled her experience on the prequel trilogy, noting that it was her first time working with digital technologies and green screens. “It was a whole new set of skills to learn and a new world to discover,” he said. This technical innovation, which was pioneering at the time, marked a before and after in the film industry, and Portman was part of that revolution.

The actress debuted as Anakin Skywalker’s love interest, Padmé, in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Her character, a pillar of strength, politics and compassion, faced a tragic fate in Star Wars: Episode III – 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Despite Padmé’s death, Lucasfilm has recently shown that it is possible to revisit iconic characters from the prequel era, as seen in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and the Obi series -Wan Kenobi from 2022 on Disney+.

A feminist icon in the Galaxy

Padmé Amidala, played by Portman, is not only a key figure in the Star Wars saga; She is also a symbol of female strength and leadership. Throughout the prequel trilogy, Padmé evolves from queen to senator, displaying a unique combination of diplomacy, courage, and compassion. Her character and determination have inspired generations of fans, highlighting the importance of strong female characters in science fiction and fantasy cinema. Padmé’s possible return to the Star Wars universe could delve into unexplored aspects of her story, offering a new perspective on her legacy and her impact on the saga.

Furthermore, Padmé’s influence on key events in Star Wars is undeniable. As the mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, her legacy goes beyond her own history, influencing the destiny of the galaxy. The return of her could explore undisclosed connections and adding layers to the narrative existing, providing an exciting link between the different eras of the saga. This possibility not only excites die-hard fans, but also attracts a new audience, eager to discover the richness and depth of the Star Wars universe.

The ignorance of Taika Waititi

A detail that adds flavor to this story is the recent slip of Waititi, director of Thor: Love and Thunder. During the promotion of said film in 2022, Waititi, unaware of Portman’s previous role in the saga, proposed that she participate in his next project in the saga. Portman told GQ how he initially thought it was a joke by Waititi, famous for his humor. However, the director later admitted to feeling embarrassed when he realized his mistake.

This episode, although embarrassing, highlights Portman’s relevance in the galactic universe and opens the door to multiple speculations about her possible participation in future projects. The return of Padmé Amidala could mean a new chapter in the saga, offering a fresh and exciting perspective for fans. With each new film and series, the saga continues to be a cultural phenomenon that continues to surprise and excite its fans, and the possible inclusion of Portman in future projects only adds more excitement to this rich and evolving universe.