Actress Natalie Portman, who played Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy, wants to return to a future Star Wars project.

Since her iconic performance as Queen Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999), actress Natalie Portman has left her mark as one of the best female characters in this galactic saga.

Now that we have confirmed the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, certain rumors have emerged about the return of Natalie Portman as Padmé, although for now nothing has been confirmed. But what is clear is that the possibility of her return, even through flashbacks, has ignited the imagination of the saga’s followers.

But… What does the actress think? Would she return to this cinematic universe? Now we know the answer.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Natalie Portman revealed that she is “open” to the idea of ​​playing Padmé Amidala again. However, she humorously added that, although she would love to, no one has touched her phone to make her proposal.

The actress also shared her nostalgia for her time spent in the Star Wars prequels, describing it as “amazing.” Her willingness to reprise the role ultimately depends on the phone ringing and the opportunity presenting itself.

Natalie Portman also added: “It was the first time I worked digitally. I don’t think anyone filmed that way then. It was the first time she had worked with a green screen. “It was a whole new set of skills to acquire and a whole new world to enter.”

He also revealed a directive anecdote: “I remember that King Charles III, who was then Prince Charles, asked me if it was in the originals. I told him: No, I’m 18 years old! But he was very friendly.”

Hayden Christensen y Natalie Portman

Would you like to see Natalie Portman in Star Wars again? Leave me your comments below.

Remember that all installments of the saga can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.