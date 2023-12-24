Actress Natalia Cordova-Buckley played Yo Yo in the Agents of SHIELD series and now explains if she wants to return to Marvel.

Before appearing in the series Agents of SHIELD, actress Natalia Cordova-Buckley was little known, however now she can choose the projects she wants and define her film career to suit her. What she doesn't get by returning to Marvel. This is how she explained it in a recent interview while promoting her new film: The Portrait of Her.

“I am completely satisfied. Yo-Yo is, you know, I get a lump in my throat every time I talk about Yo-Yo. She is deeply special to me as a person and as an artist. I got the perfect role at the perfect time with her. She built me. I started and, being part of a franchise as big as Marvel… my grandfather was a huge comic book fan. In every way, he was really magical, but, to be honest, it was the beginning of my career in the United States.”

Lugo continued explaining what he wants to do in the coming years.

“It was perfect for that moment, but I really want to focus on the kind of thing that The Portrait is. I want to make a lot of independent films. I want to make things that do craftsmanship. I didn't become an actress to be famous or make money and feel like sometimes those big movie franchises just become that. They can really lock you in as an actor with those types of characters.”

“I spent five years doing a superheroine. That is enough for me. Someone else can take over now. I am deeply grateful. It was perfect for me. “It's like that relationship ended beautifully and was everything it could have been.” Natalia Cordova-Buckley concluded.

What is your new film about?

The Portrait introduces us to a woman named Sofia (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) who has just lost her husband. She begins to become obsessed with a portrait that looks like him, although this terrifies her, as she thinks she is possessed or that she is losing her mind.

Natalia Cordova Buckley in The Portrait

Would you like to see Natalia Cordova-Buckley in Marvel again? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. There really haven't been many rumors about her return. However, there is speculation for an epic return of Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson and Chloe Bennet as Daisy 'Skye' Johnson.

