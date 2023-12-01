“Unrealistic.” This is how US government auditors describe the plans of the NASA to take astronauts to the surface of the Moon by 2025.

The latest report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) on Artemis III points to SpaceX and Axiom Space, two of NASA’s main suppliers for the mission, as protagonists of the delay.

From 2025 to 2027, at least

Artemis III aims to land humans on the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission more than 50 years ago. The mission is scheduled for December 2025, but the GAO doubts whether it can be carried out before 2027.

The audit points out the human landing system (HLS) and the spacesuits for astronaut operations on the lunar surface (xEVA) as main points of concern in NASA’s ambitious plans.

The ambitious Starship HLS

The space agency chose SpaceX’s Starship to carry astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon (and vice versa).

SpaceX planned to complete its development in 79 months, 13 less than the average time taken by NASA’s large projects, but the GAO sees this schedule as unlikely because “a considerable amount of technical work” remains to be done, including the ability to store and transfer propellants in orbit.

A critical aspect of SpaceX’s plan is that it will require several launches (between 10 and 20, according to NASA estimates) to fill the Starship HLS with fuel and oxidizer before its trip to the Moon. First, tanker rockets will be launched that will transfer the propellants to a tank. Finally, the deposit will transfer them to the Starship that will make the moon landing.

The GAO also highlights the challenges in integration of Starship software with that of the Orion spacecraftsince the difference in operating systems and platforms “makes it difficult to perform end-to-end software testing”​​.

The report also includes the problems SpaceX experienced during the first full Starship flight test, but not the improvements the company implemented for the second test flight, nor SpaceX’s plans for a Starship V2.

Axiom’s spacesuits

As for the spacesuits, NASA hired Axiom to take the reins of their development after its internal development became a hell of suppliers and cost overruns.

The GAO says Axiom has made progress in developing the suits, but notes that are in the early stages of developmentso there is a long way to go before they are ready for Artemis III​​.

For all this, and although NASA and its suppliers continue to make progress, the 2025 goal is unlikely, “unrealistic”, and it is most likely that we will not see humans on the Moon, at least, until early 2027.

That’s if NASA didn’t decide to skip the moon landing completely and convert Artemis III into a crewed mission to the Gateway lunar stationif it were in orbit by then.

