NASA has managed to close the year with six close-up photos of Iothe moon closest to Jupiter and the most volcanic in the entire solar system.

The Juno probe flew over Io on Saturday, December 30. It passed 2,800 kilometers away, the closest a spacecraft has been to the satellite in more than 20 years. Today NASA received the first images of the flyby, and with them, a first look at the satellite's north and south poles.

An unprecedented glimpse of Io

Io is one of the Gallinean satellites, the four largest moons of Jupiter. Was discovered by Galileo Galilei in 1610 along with Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. It is the fourth largest and has a diameter of 3,600 kilometers.

Its composition is similar to Earth's moon, with one important difference: it is very geologically active. Io is, in fact, the most volcanically active body in the solar system. This full of volcanoes that emit sulfurwhich gives it that distinctive yellow-reddish color.





This intense activity is believed to be a result of tidal forces generated by the proximity of Jupiter and the gravitational interaction with Europa and Ganymede. These forces agitate and heat your interior.

Io has a tenuous atmosphere composed of sulfur dioxide. Its ionized particles are trapped by Jupiter's magnetic field, creating an intense radiation belt around it.

It is not a pleasant place to visit. Furthermore, it is believed that it has the least amount of water of all known objects in the solar system.

Juno's observations will help us learn how often its volcanoes erupt, how bright and hot they are, how the flow of lava they emit changes, and how their activity is related to the flow of charged particles from Jupiter's magnetosphere.

The extended mission of the Juno probe

Juno was launched on August 5, 2011 aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral. Powered by solar energy, the probe entered polar orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016.

The mission has helped NASA learn more about the composition, gravity, magnetic field and magnetosphere of the largest planet in the solar system. It has also revealed surprising details about its auroras, its atmosphere (including those famous belts) and its internal structure, more complex and turbulent than initially thought.

Juno's mission was going to end in 2018, but it has been extended several times. The probe has made 56 flybys of Jupiter and has recorded close encounters with three of the gas giant's four largest moons.

There is a new flyby of Io scheduled for February 3, 2024. This time, Juno will pass by just 1,500 kilometers of the satellite surface.

The extended mission will end at the end of 2025. Due to the intense radiation it is forced to pass through, the probe has begun to show signs of deterioration in its instruments, including the camera with which it took these photos, the JunoCam.

Image | NASA/SwRI/MSSS

