There are still years before we set foot on our satellite again. But NASA and SpaceX are already testing the elevator that will transport astronauts from the Orion capsule to the surface of the Moon. The official date is 2025, although it will most likely be delayed one or two years. Vice President Kamala Harris said a few days ago that it will be “at the end of the decade.”

If you have seen any video of the Moon landings in the 60s and 70s of the last century, The astronauts descended from the lunar module by manually descending a ladder. You can see it here:

It's been 50 years, so it's time to modernize a little. The future astronauts who will set foot on the Moon from 2025, whose names we still do not know, They will step on its surface, going down comfortably in an elevator.

One of the reasons is that the Orion module that will land on our satellite will be much larger and taller than the small lunar modules of the Apollo missions.

This is the elevator to step on the Moon from NASA and SpaceX

NASA revealed this week the elevator that will gently land astronauts on the surface of the Moon. You can see it in the opening photo of the news.

The elevator has been built by SpaceX, and they are testing it at their facilities in Hawthorne, California. As seen in the photo, it has the capacity to carry at least three people.

In the image you can see astronauts Nicole Mann and Doug “Wheels” Wheelock, dressed in full suits and equipment, to simulate the real descent mission to the lunar surface.

The reason for wearing the suits is so can collect data related to mobility within the elevatoras well as the inclination of the ramp to go down, the opening of the doors, and other mechanisms that have to work perfectly.

NASA plans to use this elevator in the Artemis III and IV missions, projected for 2025 and 2028, which are the ones that will land on the Moon. Before, in 2024, the Artemis II mission will take place, which will travel to the Moon with four astronauts already chosen, but will not land.

Land on the Moon It requires all kinds of preparations. Among them, try the elevator to descend to its surface. It seems that everything has gone well. The dream of returning to the Moon is a little closer…