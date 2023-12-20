New milestone for interplanetary video transmissions. NASA has received a live streaming from deep space, 31 million kilometers away: a video of a cat at 4K resolution. A technology that will be key in trips to the Moon and Mars.

It's not like an alien cat contacted us. What has happened is that NASA has sent a video of Taters, an orange tabby cat, from the Psyche probe, which orbits at 31 million kilometers, to Earth. Is or are 90 times the distance to the Moon. Here you can see it:

The superimposed drawings are technical data, such as Psyche's orbit and control information for NASA.

In case you've been wondering, Taters the cat belongs to a NASA employee who participated in the experiment.

How does NASA's 4K space video streaming work?

The North American space agency has been transmitting video for more than 50 years, on trips to the Moon. The great news is that, first, This is a 4K videoand second, it's a streaming, that is, a live broadcast. Not to mention that the distance is much greater.

To carry out this transmission, he installed a Deep Space Optical Communications System (DSOC) on the Psyche spacecraft.

On December 11, This probe transmitted the 15-second video using a near-infrared coded laser. This laser beam takes only 101 seconds to travel the 31 million kilometers that separate the probe from Earth, as it travels at the speed of light.

The laser was captured by the Hale telescope in Palomar, in San Diego County (California). After establishing the connection, The video was transmitted in streaming, in real time, at a speed of 267 Mbpsfaster than most Internet connections we have at home.

So NASA was able to watch the video live and uncut, as it was transmitted from deep space.

This streaming of Taters the cat from millions of kilometers away is a very important milestone for NASA. You already have the technology to communicate live, via video, with astronauts traveling to the Moon or Mars in a few years.