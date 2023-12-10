Once again NASA has done the impossible, resurrecting a more than ancient technology, that of Hubble space telescopeand return it to almost full operation.

The NASA just confirmed that they were able to restore scientific operations of the Hubble Space Telescope on December 8.

It is recalled that the telescope had suspended scientific observations on November 23 due to issues with one of its gyroscopes.

Despite all this uncertainty and recent problems, the agency notes that the space telescope is “in good health,” and is currently operating using its three gyroscopes.

On the other hand, Hubble’s main cameras, such as the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Survey Camera, also resumed scientific observations on Friday.

In any case, both the operations of the Cosmic Origins spectrograph and the space telescope’s imaging spectrograph will not be resumed until the end of this month.

The problems have been going on since November 19, when the agency began to have problems with the gyroscopes. These gyroscopes help orient the telescope so that it points appropriately in the direction indicated by the operators.

Between November 19 and November 29, these gyro tests caused up to three automatic power outages.

Half of the gyroscopes have already stopped working in recent years, but NASA points out that the current ones are more than enough to carry out the scientific work requested.

Although NASA now has new eyes in space in the form of James Webb, the truth is that the Hubble It continues to be a fundamental piece of both the history of humanity and the future, at least a short-term future.