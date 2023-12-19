30 million kilometers. That's how far this video of a cat chasing a laser pointer traveled until it reached us. He did it in just 101 seconds, a feat that lays the foundation for future laser communications in the solar system.

The NASA Psyche spacecraft It is famous for several reasons. A 75-square-meter solar panel powers the electric propulsion system that propels it on its long journey to the asteroid belt. Their destiny is to study the asteroid 16 Psyche, so full of nickel and gold that if it were mined and brought to Earth in convenient boxes it could be sold for ten trillion euros (if it were not devalued by bringing so much quantity).

But what concerns us today is not the asteroid, but the probe and its communication systems. Psyche is the first NASA spacecraft with a laser transceiver that can send and receive data at high speed. Light always travels at 300,000 kilometers per second, but this near-infrared instrument has a much larger bandwidth than usual.

The first streaming video from deep space

NASA used this Ultra HD video of a cat named Taters for the demonstration. The video, which shows a cat chasing a laser pointer on a couch, was broadcast on a loop from Psyche on December 11, when the probe was about 80 times the distance from Earth to the Moon.

The encrypted signal was sent with a bit rate of 267 mbps, one hundred times greater than that of a conventional radio frequency system. The Hale Telescope at San Diego's Palomar Observatory received the data packet in 101 seconds, and mission controllers at Caltech's JPL were able to play the video in real time.

NASA had just completed the first 4K space stream. Although it was just a demonstration, it represents a significant advance for future interplanetary missions. We don't know if the first people to travel to Mars will be able to return from the red planet, but at least we are sure that they will have the latest Netflix releases in high quality.

Imagen | NASA/JPL-Caltech

