Studio Pierrot has replicated Sakura's wedding ring, making this one of the most emotional collectibles you can have from this franchise.

Naruto is a work that does not need any introductionsince the work of Masashi Kishimoto It has become one of the most popular and memorable of all time, which is not surprising, since this mangaka told a fascinating story, full of amazing characters who have transcended time.

Likewise, the plot of Naruto was not only filled with a lot of action and epic battles, as it also addressed some very romantic moments that amazed the followers, who did not hesitate to ship several of the characters in this work, and that after culminating all the chaos of the great ninja war, they consolidated their relationships, giving way to several romantic couples in this IP, being Sasuke and Sakura's relationship is one of the most popular.

The popularity of Sasuke and Sakura's relationship increased exponentially after the spin-off, Sasuke Retsuden, as it delved a little deeper into the couple's life of both shinobis, even during the development of this story, The prominent shinobi gave his wife a wedding ringwhich has been replicated by Studio Pierrotwhich has added it to its merchandising collection, so you could get one of the replicas of this object.

Sasuke and Sakura's relationship gave a lot to talk about from the beginningbecause during the development of the series, both shinobi had been somewhat cold towards each other, since the personality of the young Uchiha makes him a little distant when it comes to showing him any kind of affection a Sakura.

However, the spin-off manga titled “Sasuke Retsuden” gave Sakura and Sasuke the moment that many fans were waiting for, since, during the development of this story, The young Uchiha decided to show his love for his wife by giving her a wedding ringwhich was a very special detail that showed that this shinobi wanted to commemorate his bond with Sakura with this emotional gift.

In view of this great and special detail from Sasuke to Sakura, Studio Pierrot has decided to replicate Sakura's wedding ring and add it to its merchandisingso that fans can acquire this emotional gadget that many will surely want to have, either as a collection or to declare their love.

Through X, the official account of the Studio Pierrot store ha shared the official replica of Sakura Haruno's wedding ring, which Sasuke Uchiha gave him during the events of the manga “Sasuke Retsuden.”

[Harajuku Venue/Product Information]“BORUTO-NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Ring-SAKURA Edition-No. 9” 16,500 yen (tax included)

A reproduction of the ring that Sasuke gave to Sakura in the story “Sasuke Retsuden”. A simple and beautiful ring.

Now on sale!

*Up to 5 pieces per person.#NARUTO #BORUTO pic.twitter.com/FVFG0vLRr5 — Studio Pierrot Store (@spierrotstore) December 13, 2023

In these images You can see the replica of this simple and beautiful ring that finished formalizing the bond between Sasuke and Sakura, since the prominent ninja wanted to show his love to the Kunoichi granting you this beautiful gadget which has been replicated as a souvenir for die-hard fans of this beloved couple, costing 16,500 yen, featuring a small ruby ​​surrounded by a silver coating.

Notably This ring could be considered a pleasant souvenir for collectors and lovers of this franchisebecause they could get this small object that commemorates the union between Sasuke and Sakura, who They had a great approach during the development of the Sasuke Retsuden mangahaving very emotional moments that delved a little deeper into this relationship.

So, if you are a die-hard fan of Sakura and Sasuke's relationship You will not hesitate to acquire one of the replicas of this beautiful wedding ringwhich served for this shinobi to show his beloved the deep love he feels for her.

Without a doubt, This is one of the most beautiful and emotional collectibles from the Naruto franchise that they have released so far, as this represents the union and the great love that exists between Sasuke and Sakura.

