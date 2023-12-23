Artificial intelligence has surprised us again by illustrating this popular Naruto Shippuden character.

Deidara was one of the first Akatsuki we met in Naruto Shippuden

The proliferation of digital tools and the use of increasingly sophisticated technology has allowed many artists expand or directly refine their talent achieving on a good number of occasions extremely interesting illustrations. And there are many who use this technology to create realistic versions of highly popular fictional characters, such as, for example, the main characters of Dragon Ball.

Naruto is one of the best mangas of the Shonen genre and among its wide cast of characters there are some villains who they continue to be remembered by those who felt special fascination with this work. Deidara was, from his first appearance, one of the most popular characters we met in Naruto and an artist has ventured to recreate, using artificial intelligence, the appearance he would have if he were a person of flesh and blood.

This is what Deidara would look like in a live-action

One more time, @ai_liveaction has surprised us again by sharing in one of his publications the appearance that this villain would have in a live-action series or movie. The result that the AI ​​gave was the following:

Once again, artificial intelligence has proven to be more efficient in recreating details such as the clothing or hair of fictional characters which is intended to illustrate. In the example at hand, this tool has been correct with the character's hairstylewhich draws attention for its side bangs and for collecting part of its hair with a ponytail.

With an extroverted and completely opposite personality that differentiated him from the vast majority of his Akatsuki colleagues, Deidara surprised fans by his immense charismahis little comic moments with Tobi and by its interesting way of fighting using all types of clay figures of different sizes and shapes with the ability to create large explosions.

Deidara was also one of the first great enemies which presented the second part of this incredible action manga, which was titled Naruto Shippuden. Together with Sasori, another of the Akatuski members, he undertook the mission of kidnap Kazekage Gaara using all kinds of methods to achieve their objective.

