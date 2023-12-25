One of the most iconic characters from the original work has been disabled in Boruto.

This character from Team Konohamaru has been incapacitated in the most recent chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

For many years, Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden have been the banners most important in broadcast of the Shonen genre. And after its completion, this torch has been passed to his son, Boruto. At first, this was just a boy who enjoyed an era of peace that his father had achieved along with hundreds of thousands of Shinobi who participated in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

However, chaos did not wait with the arrival of new enemies that They belonged to the same clan as Kaguya.. Since its introduction, dangers have not stopped plaguing the Leaf Village, especially now that Naruto has been removed from the scene, although his death is already theorized. So, all the responsibility lies on Boruto, who must prove that he is ready.

But while all this has happened, and with the premiere of the continuation of the series, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, The Leaf Village has suffered many damages and casualties. And it has recently been confirmed that an iconic character from the original work has been disabled.

The Ebisu team is no longer complete with the absence of Moegi

Konohamaru is one of the most remembered characters in the entire franchise. This He had his first appearance in the first episodes of the original work and was introduced as Naruto's little apprentice and admirer. In this way, a quite pleasant dynamic between the two was presented, because it was fun.

Shortly after, he was introduced to Team Ebisu, made up of Konohamaru, Udon and Moegi, two little ninjas who also admired Naruto. This trio wanted to get stronger, following in the blonde ninja's footsteps. And, while it is true that only the Third Hokage's grandson has had screen time, the other two are also remembered by fans.

However, Everything seems to indicate that Team Ebisu is no longer complete, since one of its most iconic characters has been incapacitated and cannot fight. We are referring to Moegi.

A few days ago the new chapter of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga was released. where it was revealed that the Hidden Leaf Village is dealing with new problems, not to mention that Sasuke has been defeated. And in the midst of all this chaos, Moegi has been sealed in the Chakra Tree, as she was surprised in an ambush by a clone of the Juubi.

This whole situation has been caused by Code, who invaded the village with his army of Juubi clones. These They had the ability to seal people in the Chakra Tree and they have done it with several ninjas, including Moegi. And it was Konohamaru himself who confirmed it, also pointing out that she is alive, but she is disabled.

Moegi Kazamatsuri is a kunoichi who belonged to Team Ebisu**. As she grew up, she became the leader of Team Moegi, which is made up of Shikadai, Chocho and Inojin. This girl is characterized by being optimistic and very cheerful, in addition to having a lot of self-confidence.

An interesting detail is that, in the anime, Moegi had no problems taking part in the execution of the Perverted Jutsu with his companions. Although as I grew up, Yes, he reacted violently when he saw this transformation.. But beyond that, she is a girl who cares about her friends and the civilians in the village.

Now the leader of his own team, Moegi has also shown that he cares about his students and helps them strengthen their skills. But with this news that she has been sealed, it remains to wait for the events of the manga to progress so that she can be released and return to action, since she has a lot of potential and talent.

