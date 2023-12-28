Naruto and Sakura had a single date, which also confirms why both characters had to end up together.

The topic of romantic relationships in the Naruto universe is quite complicated, because, at first, The work did not place much emphasis on this aspect, but rather focused on developing its story and the secrets that little by little were being revealed. Although Sakura's somewhat obsessive infatuation with Sasuke has always been made clear throughout the entire plot, there was also a third party in this equation.

And, from the beginning of the story, Naruto had romantic feelings for Sakura, so I was jealous that it was not reciprocated. Although, in the end, Sakura married Sasuke and Naruto married Hinata, becoming some of the best couples in the entire franchise, it is also true that there is a movie that shows that the blonde ninja and the pink-haired girl also deserved to end up together .

Sakura and Naruto's date confirms the reason why they both had to end up together

As we have mentioned, at the beginning of the series it was stipulated that Naruto had romantic feelings towards Sakura, which were not reciprocated, since this girl was in love with sasuke. This generated many comic dynamics in the original work, but in the final section this situation moved to a platonic level, since the blonde ninja had accepted reality.

Naruto married Hinata and Sakura married Sasuke. This is the reality that can be seen in the continuation of the work, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation. However, There is a movie that was released many years ago. and that shows an alternative reality that confirms that, indeed, Naruto and Sakura deserved to end up together.

The specific feature film is Naruto Road to Ninja, which was released in 2012. This film presented an interesting premisesince Naruto and Sakura had been sent to an alternate reality, known as Genjutsu World, while they were on some kind of date.

This reality did not seem very different from what they knew, but they quickly realized that they were not at home, and that their friends acted and had personalities. opposite to those that characterized them. But that's not all, because the biggest change was that Naruto had his parents alive, but not Sakura, since they had sacrificed themselves to stop the Kyubi.

Sakura was not very affected by her reality in this alternate world. However, He quickly discovered the sad and lonely reality. Now that she didn't have her parents alive, the young girl was able to empathize even more with Naruto and better understand what he has always experienced.

Little by little Sakura begins to understand the pain that Naruto has experienced being alone. And it is precisely this situation that shows why both characters deserved to end up togetherbecause the girl understood the reality of the blonde ninja from a new perspective.

Obviously, there are other elements that justify a relationship between both characters, such as the fact that they have known each other for many years, have experienced all kinds of adventures together, they have lived through good and bad times, they feel confident with each other and enjoy each other's company. These are situations that can create a romantic feeling in people.

When Sakura was sent to this alternate reality, she was still in love with Sasuke. But when she ran into the Uchiha of this era, she realized that It was the opposite of what you know, because he was kinder and warmer. However, he was a little disappointed when he discovered that this was like this with all people.

Sasuke and Sakura may or may not be one of the franchise's fan-favorite couples, but There is no denying that it is a relationship that has been built over time., especially on the side of the pink-haired girl, since the Uchiha was obsessed with obtaining power for his purposes. Although the young man's change is also noticeable today, as he appreciates his wife and has even given her a ring to symbolize his feelings.

However, this alternate reality gives Sakura the opportunity to get the perspective and what Naruto has been through for as long as he can remember. And when we put this element together with all those we have mentioned above, we can say that they would be a good couple.

