A goal from Gonzalez gives the Biancelesti the three points: the final result is 1-0. Second knockout in a row for Abate’s Rossoneri. Alessio Romagnoli was also present in the stands

Michele Antonelli

December 2 – 3.23pm – MILAN

Maximum result with minimum effort. And a lot of solidity. Lazio takes the big match against Milan and currently joins Inter (playing on Sunday) at the top of the table, at 25. In Formello, a deflected free kick from Gonzalez decides in the first minutes. Abate’s Rossoneri try in every way, but the biancoceleste wall resists without cracks. The Capitolines don’t stop anymore, for the Devil it’s the second consecutive collapse.

ecco gonzalez

—

The first curiosity comes from the stands, with Alessio Romagnoli, now at Lazio and former Rossoneri captain, watching the match. Clear script at the start: Milan kept possession and played the game, often developing play on the flanks with Bakoune and Magni. The full-back himself is the protagonist of a beautiful descent to the left: the right-footed shot from the edge is answered by Magro. Lazio studied and made the first move, shortly after the quarter of an hour: a deflection on Gonzalez’s free kick put Bartoccioni out of action. For the Paraguayan, he is the fourth center in the league. Abate’s team did not lose their composure and continued to build, with ideas from Cuenca, Sia and Scotti, who tried on the half hour mark with a nice right-footed shot to the near post. Then, a few minutes later, Zeroli is imprecise in his head.

Milan doesn’t break through

—

In the second half we remained in the wake of the first half: Milan pushed forward again, Lazio tried to attack on the restart. Sanderra’s boys came close to doubling their lead with Sardo’s header, which hit the crossbar, while for the Rossoneri a good chance came with Malaspina’s right-footed shot from the edge. Fatigue sets in for the guests as the minutes pass, while the hosts raise their center of gravity thanks to the ideas of a wild Sanà Fernandes on the left. Abate tries to wake up his followers with the changes and also throws Eletu and the 2007 Liberals into the field. The most interesting idea, however, comes from Cuenca, who 10′ from the ninetieth minute almost equalizes with a spectacular cross from rabona. Action from YouTube. In full recovery, the great equalizer falls at the feet of Magni, who doesn’t find the winning touch two steps from Magro. Only regrets for Abate, three points that are worth double for the Capitoline players.

