Suara.com – North Sumatra Regional Police arrested 17 people suspected of being involved in a methamphetamine-type narcotics case in Bandar Baru Village, Sibolangit District, Deli Serdang Regency. Two of the 17 people were dealers.

“When carrying out the raid on the drug village, two of them were drug dealers and 15 people were positive for using drugs,” said Head of Public Relations Kombes Pol Hadi Wahyudi in Medan, Monday (25/12/2023).

Hadi said that the two dealers who were arrested, with the initials ASK, obtained evidence of 10.75 grams of methamphetamine and HS with evidence of 1.05 grams of methamphetamine, on Saturday (23/12).

“The 17 people and evidence confiscated in the raid have been taken to the Headquarters of the North Sumatra Police Narcotics Directorate to undergo further examination,” said Hadi.

Apart from arresting the 17 people, Hadi said that the North Sumatra Police also destroyed drug and gambling shacks as a form of commitment to eradicating drug trafficking.

“There were seven drug and gambling shacks which were razed and witnessed by the local village head and assisted by PLN officers. In fact, two fish shooting gambling machines were also confiscated,” he said.

He said that the North Sumatra Police continue to hunt down drug perpetrators and their networks in eradicating drug trafficking in North Sumatra Province.

Previously, the North Sumatra Regional Police destroyed three discotheque buildings, a KTV and a canteen which were suspected to be places for drugs, gambling or prostitution.

The destruction of the discotheque in Deli Serdang, said Hadi, was carried out by an integrated team consisting of the TNI-Polri, Satpol PP and other stakeholders.

“The joint team has leveled the buildings in the complex which have been suspected of being a den for drug trafficking, a place of prostitution or a gambling place,” he said. (Between)