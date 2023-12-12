Even losing by one goal, the Azzurri would have qualified for the round of 16. This morning we decide on the feverish Georgian

Maurizio Nicita

December 11th – 10.21am – MILAN

A year ago they were the dream couple. Definitely a surprise, but capable of holding its own in Europe with more prestigious (and expensive) pairs such as Haaland-De Bruyne and Mbappé-Messi. And indeed Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished on the podium at the end of the season, just behind these great strikers. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ summer transfer market aimed above all at securing this couple at Napoli. But beyond the strategies and results (the president has announced an imminent signature on the extension of the Nigerian’s contract) today it is important to rekindle as soon as possible these stars who have made the Azzurri shine at an international level.

Restart

Sunday’s championship ended as badly as it could have, with the Azzurri in sixth place in the standings, also overtaken by Thiago Motta’s Bologna. But we’ll think about that from Wednesday. First there is an important matter to be completed, which is fundamental for the club’s prestige and coffers: qualification for the Champions League round of 16. An objective definitely within the team’s reach, considering that Braga could even win with a one-goal margin, but qualification would be for Mazzarri’s team. Tomorrow, however, the team certainly cannot take the field for this rather too minimalist objective, but to regain a victory at home which has been sensationally missing for over two months. And to do this it will be necessary to trigger the most beautiful couple who need to find their smile again.

KK77 ai box

Yesterday Kvaratskelia trained only in the gym due to a slight flu condition. There is optimism among the Napoli staff, because in any case the player has not remained in bed and the flu appears light. In short, Mazzarri is counting on him for tomorrow evening. Because he knows that Maradona’s drive and affection can bring a smile back to the Georgian, who emerged psychologically shattered from the Turin match against Juventus. And Khvicha has no intention of stopping and “marking a visit”. And this is a good sign for the coach. In the sense that in men better than him there is a desire for redemption. In some ways also shown by Osimhen, when at the end of the match in Piedmont he reminded the opponents of the 5-1 win in January. Of course, now we need to move from memories to real celebrations.

Both dry

Yes, because if the last Champions League was an excellent showcase, Kvara and Osi are still without a goal in this European tournament, only one assist on each side. It’s true that the Nigerian has been injured for over a month, but that doesn’t justify an abstinence that will have to end up rekindling the stars tomorrow night at Maradona and putting their smile back on. The same goes for Kvara who only “lit up” in Berlin and with his assist for Raspadori he brought three very important points for the group standings.

Braga and dreams

Because then just one spark is enough to inflame Maradona with passion and rekindle this Napoli. And the strange couple formed by the Nigerian and the Georgian have already demonstrated that they are capable of inventing unpredictable plays, capable of overcoming any defensive system. It’s true that the season started decidedly badly in the league, but the Champions League and its prestige can restore splendor and self-esteem to a lost team that is decidedly below its performance. Mazzarri is protecting his players, trying not to give them excess pressure. And he asked him above all for greater malice in his conclusions. Because Napoli, albeit with some difficulty, builds play but must find the right and ruthless players to score and start winning again

