When that Napoli-Juventus game on 1 December 1968 ended it was a relief for everyone. No one could have imagined that that Sunday the curtain would fall on an era marked by one of the greatest champions of all time. Instead, we focused on what had happened on the pitch: they had given each other such a beating, with no holds barred, that it seemed like we could hear the bang and see the sparks every time there was a tackle. It had been a bad match, filled with a hatred that only seemed unjustified to the distracted. Instead, there was a blind desire for revenge in every contested ball. It was 90 minutes of Wild West. Napoli had won 2-1. Juventus player Pietruzzo Anastasi’s goal was countered by a brace from the most unlikely scorer among the twenty-two on the pitch, midfielder Vincenzo Montefusco. The referee – Mr Fulvio Pieroni from Rome – had struggled a lot to maintain order. He was concerned above all with keeping the fatal wrath of a player at bay, one who more than others was intolerant of his opponent’s asphyxiating marking.