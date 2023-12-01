Goals, assists, contributions to the team and injuries: the all-round comparison between the Nigerian and the Argentine

Matteo Nava

December 1st – 5.56pm – MILAN

The host is the top scorer of Serie A 2023-2024, the guest is the player who is doing everything to become one in the current season. Who knows how many secrets and advice Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez could exchange, if only it were a vis-à-vis dinner and not a cartel match in the Italian championship. There are many exciting duels when the reigning champions and the main candidates to sew the next tricolor on their chest face each other, but there is no denying how interesting it is – with the return of the Nigerian – to be able to enjoy the challenge between the two strongest attackers in Italy, the most hungry players in the penalty area, the strikers that half of Europe is chasing with (almost) blank checks to make him the new center forward of this or that top club. But, between the two, who is stronger?

The numbers don’t lie

—

We anticipate the protests: there is no right answer. Or rather, it is clear that at this start of the season there is no comparison between an unstoppable Toro and an Osimhen hampered by physical problems: in the same way last year was completely dominated by the Nigerian, with the Argentine superb as always, but more erratic than the current version. In short, the only possible path seems to be that of statistical data and numbers, which in any case require preambles and clarifications (differences in age and maturation, different game systems, coaches’ philosophies and so on) and which in any case will leave the definitive answer to the taste of every enthusiast or expert. That, simply, they will have more material to get an idea.

head to head

—

So, let’s start with the most surprising concept of all: Osimhen and Lautaro are much more similar – in numbers – than you might think. Considering only their respective performances since they wore the shirts of Napoli and Inter, the two attackers are paired in many statistical entries. Both exceed three shots per game – with the Nigerian slightly more dangerous -, for example, and both complete around 45-46% of attempted dribbles. Likewise, two statistics such as goals per match (65 in 113 for Victor and 117 in 256 for Martinez) or the conversion of big occasions (46% to 42%) smile slightly at the Napoli striker also thanks to the fact that the data colleague also include his very first days with the Nerazzurri as a very young man, when he still had to settle for minutes off the bench: he matured in Italy, while Sunday’s opponent did so between Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Lille in Ligue 1. In short, if at these levels it’s complex to say who is stronger, it’s not the numbers that push the opinion on one talent or the other.

All the numbers of Osimhen

the DNA

—

Perhaps the solution to the dilemma tends towards the banal, but respectful of the specificities of two footballers destined for great careers who are already at an excellent stage: what if Osimhen and Lautaro were simply different? Three data placed side by side can give a better idea of ​​the two ways of interpreting the roles, which are not perfectly superimposable: the Nigerian is a born centre-forward, the Argentine is also very comfortable as a second striker in support of a Romelu Lukaku, an Edin Dzeko or a Marko Arnautovic. And, in fact, the numbers show these differences: Toro provides many more assists (28) than Victor who stops at 10 in total with the Napoli shirt, while the latter equals him in header goals (19) but with less than half of the games in the archive. It is therefore not surprising that the Neapolitan scudetto striker touches 43% more balls in the opponent’s area, because Lautaro varies more on the offensive front, plays more balls with his teammates and puts himself at the team’s service more than a pure finisher like Osimhen . It is not surprising that the current one is the best season of Lautaro’s career, although it has been constantly improving since he lived in Italy, precisely in the year in which he is not paired with a real first striker, but with a perfect shoulder like Marcus Thuram. Finally, the recent past imposes one final reasoning: physical integrity. Since being at Inter the Argentine hasn’t reached double figures for games missed due to injury, while the Nigerian – in less time – easily exceeds 40 forfeits, undoubtedly more unlucky. And in the four previous crossings? Osimhen has never won or scored (a penalty awarded in February 2022), while Lautaro scored a goal the previous November.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

All Lautaro’s numbers

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED