Mazzarri remains silent, sporting director Meluso expresses all the anger of the Italian champions: “The referee and Var had a bad day, if there had been the same episodes, on the contrary there would have been great controversy”

Gianluca Monti

December 3 – 11.35pm – Naples

Walter Mazzarri returned home but obviously he would have liked to give his old and new fans San Paolo-Maradona. Instead, Massa’s decisions and the defeat against Inter obviously forced the Napoli coach to bite the bullet, to the point of avoiding the microphones after the match. So he left sporting director Meluso the task of commenting on the match and the refereeing decisions: “We prefer to have Walter on the bench and therefore we wanted to preserve him but we are disconcerted”.

the cases

—

“Referee Massa and the VAR had a bad day – explained Meluso – because honestly the first goal was heavily tainted by a foul on Lobotka which was evident to see at natural speed. The second episode that penalized us was the penalty not granted on Osimhen who was obviously hit on the Achilles tendon and lost his balance. We think of nothing other than a bad day for the referee and the VAR and we feel sorry for our fans. I don’t want to create alibis, we lost against a great team but we didn’t deserve this double psychological blow in key moments of the match. If the same episodes had happened in reverse, we would have had great controversy.”

the field values

—

Then Meluso returns to talk about the match: “With Mazzarri we are rediscovering a certain balance that we had lost for a period and I believe that the result does not reflect the values ​​expressed tonight on the pitch, which is why I reiterate that the episodes had an impact more than the refereeing direction which I didn’t mind it at all.”

