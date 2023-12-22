The defeat in the Italian Cup against Frosinone warmed the hearts of the square. Everyone in the crosshairs, starting with De Laurentiis

Gianluca Monti

December 20th – 11.29am – Naples

On social media – as always – the hunt for the culprit has begun and in this Naples is no different from any other place. However, what appears evident in the comments posted by fans on Twitter – in the tweets in response to the final result of Napoli-Frosinone – is the bitterness at how in just a few months the memory of a historic championship has been practically erased.

defendants

—

Many accusations have been made against De Laurentiis for having divorced Spalletti, who is obviously regretted more than ever at this moment. There are also many who accuse Garcia of a (wrong) athletic preparation for which Mazzarri is now paying the consequences and just as many who point the finger at last night's turnover against Frosinone and therefore against the new/old Napoli coach. In short, the dock is full but the fans are first and foremost targeting the players.

unworthy

—

Napoli Bene – among the most followed pages ever on Instagram – put an old Curva banner in plain sight with the words “Unworthy” and commented in harsh tones on the performance of Di Lorenzo and his teammates, sparing nothing for the heroes of the third tricolor who had already been called to their responsibilities by a banner that appeared outside Maradona in recent days. After all, even in Fuorigrotta last night there were chants at the end of the match inviting the Azzurri to bring out their “attributes”.

irony

—

The tone of those who wanted to remember – and there were many who did – De Laurentiis' statements on the presumed uselessness of having teams like Frosinone in Serie A, which represent small provincial towns, was decidedly more ironic. There have also been many comparisons on the web between the stadium built by Stirpe and the ancient Maradona at the center of violent controversies between the Italian club and the city councillors. In short, social media obviously acts as a megaphone for a delicate moment for the Italian champion team, now called for prompt redemption against Roma.

