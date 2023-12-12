Serdar’s own goal and Osimhen’s flash close the proceedings: the Azzurri qualify among the best 16 from second in the standings

Gianluca Monti

12 December 2023 (change at 11.04pm) – Naples

Only good news for Walter Mazzarri and his Napoli from the 2-0 win against Braga: qualification for the Champions League round of 16 obtained with a precious success that dispelled the Maradona “taboo”, where the Azzurri had not even won since 29 September ( 4-1 against Udinese) and a defense that didn’t concede a goal, just as requested the day before by the new/old Azzurri coach.

the turning point

—

Mazzarri has chosen those who to date, taking into account the problems in the left-handed lane, are the “very starters” and therefore the same eleven that took the field against Juventus. Therefore, Walterone thought it best to start again from certainties in an evening that appeared full of doubts and began with a trembling Napoli who took a really big risk on Bruma’s incursion who kicked out from an excellent position with his left foot. The Azzurri needed a bit of good luck to turn the corner and in the 91st minute the Turkish Serdar’s own goal following a cross from Politano changed the inertia of the match and – perhaps – of the entire year. To restart with momentum, however, Napoli will have to shake off the many fears they revealed even after taking the lead (see Horta’s shot in the 25th minute, well saved by Meret).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

osi yes, kvara no

—

Once again the most inspired seemed to be Politano (who managed Zielinski’s left-footed shot in the 28th minute, which was blocked by the visiting goalkeeper) even if the second goal was then scored by Osimhen with a lopsided touch in front of goal after an extraordinary action by Natan on the left (accomplice a senseless empty exit by Fonte on the Brazilian defender). The second half was pure academy with a bit too cheerful rearguards (even a post hit by Braga) and some obvious technical blunders (Anguissa found his way blocked by Matheus but on the rebound Osimhen devoured the chance for his personal double). Mazzarri gave Lobotka a breather and Osimhen himself, fresh from the African Ballon d’Or, as well as Zielinski, already starting to think about the championship match with Cagliari. Kvara remained on the pitch until the end, but he also remained without a goal despite a good opportunity in the 73rd minute (left-footed shot blocked by Matheus): the only negative news of a happy evening for the blue hearts.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED