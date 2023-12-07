The premiere of Napoleon (2023) has not been exactly what Ridley Scott dreamed of. And now French historians have reacted to a controversial film.

French historians have reacted to the Napoleon film. These history professionals in France have expressed criticism of the film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, highlighting historical inaccuracies. Patrice Gueniffey, disillusioned with the film, criticizes the mixture of eras and grotesque scenes, such as that of the horse, in addition to questioning the fictitious bombing of the pyramids.

On the other hand, Romain Marsily, although not bothered by the bombing, finds the film’s portrayal of Napoleon as a “mediocre” character. does not reflect its true impact on French societyespecially his contribution to the creation of the Napoleonic Code.

Patrice Gueniffey’s opinion

“Josephine was a wise woman who had already had a life when she married Napoleon, a younger and very ambitious man. That dynamic is completely altered in the film because he looks much older. I’m not against made-up scenes, but when we see the Great Corso putting his hand into the wounded horse to retrieve the bullet and give it to his mother… I thought it was grotesque. “She had a very distant relationship with her mother.”

“Napoleon killed many people in Egypt, but he did not touch any milestones. He took 130 scholars on this expedition to make an inventory of Egyptian civilization. So, in any case, we owe the French emperor the creation of ancient Egyptian studies or Egyptology, as it is usually called.”

Romain Marsily’s reaction

“This movie is like spitting in the face of the French, because it seems that Ridley Scott ridiculed both Napoleon and French history. There is a fascination with the Grand Corsican in France, even among people who hate him for re-establishing slavery in the French East Indies and for his abuse of power once he became Emperor of France. But even these people are disappointed by the film, because it does not substantially address his legacy, whether good or bad.”

“Napoleon was a symbol of meritocracy because he triumphed despite not being a nobleman. But when you watch the movie you come away thinking that he was a complete idiot. He was no saint and no one expected Ridley Scott to do an evangelical interpretation of him. But his version is so grotesque that you keep wondering how he got there.”

