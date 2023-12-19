In 2021 the team, led by Spalletti, went out with Fiorentina, last year with Cremonese

The Italian Cup has become a nightmare. For three years in a row, Napoli has been eliminated in the round of 16 of the competition where, due to the natural development of the formula, opponents are sometimes within reach for the top seeds. The 4-0 with which Frosinone strolled past Maradona, humiliating the first and second lines available to Walter Mazzarri, is burning. But it's not a new sensation. Even in the previous two seasons, the Azzurri were surprised, encountering a sensational exclusion.

SPALLETTI

—

Luciano Spalletti, the leader of the third scudetto, found it easier to forgive this type of missteps. In fact, no one in his management will remember when in January 2021 Fiorentina conceded five to Napoli, including three in extra time alone after a 2-2 draw in regulation. Likewise, having exited the Cup at the hands of Cremonese – the penultimate force of last championship – is far from gratifying. At least, on that occasion, penalties were necessary for the grey-reds to give themselves a magical night. This time, however, the fall was so thunderous that it swept away in one fell swoop those steps forward that seemed to have been made in the last period. The most intense bitterness will be that of Mazzarri. The first triumph of the De Laurentiis era was the Italian Cup won with him on the bench. It was 2012. Long ago.