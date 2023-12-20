Barrenechea, Caso, Cheddira and Harroui sign the triumph of the Di Francesco team. For the Azzurri, third elimination in a row in the round of 16 of the tournament

Gianluca Monti

19 December 2023 (change at 11.35pm) – Naples

Sensational at Maradona: Frosinone humiliates Italian champions Napoli 4-0 and flies to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, surprising the Azzurri paradoxically at the very moment in which Mazzarri had set aside the turnover to give space to the various Lobotka, Di Lorenzo, Kvara and Osimhen . Barrenechea, Caso, Cheddira on a penalty and Harroui in injury time rewarded Di Francesco's courage in changing formation at the start of the second half, giving a more compact structure to his team which in the first half had risked going under (Simeone's goal canceled out by VAR with ferocious controversy on the part of Napoli). And so the round of 16 of the Italian Cup turns out to be once again cursed for Napoli, which goes out for the third year in a row in the tournament, always defeated at home: in 2022 they lost 5-2 against Fiorentina in extra time, in the last edition they were away against Cremonese on penalties, this year beaten by Frosinone, as mentioned.

okoli, cholito e il var

—

With many new elements on the pitch together for the first time (nine changes among the starters compared to Cagliari) Mazzarri's team struggled a bit to find themselves (only Lindstrom showed up in the 16th minute, blocked by Cerofolini) and the Frosinone showed up on the half hour mark with Caso from Torre, who swerved on Zanoli and with a right-footed shot from a good position was blocked by Ostigard. Of course, Gollini never got his gloves dirty but also Cerofolini – except for the intervention on Lindstrom – acted as a spectator until Okoli's sensational error which gave Simeone the ball to make it 1-0: a welcome tribute that Cholito only had to discard (as he did with the opposing goalkeeper) before placing it into the net. All invalidated, however, by the VAR due to Lindstrom's previous handball which Abisso sanctioned after being called to the screen by Di Martino and Paganessi (the doubt remains as to whether Okoli's touch could actually have triggered a new action compared to the one “spoiled” by Lindstrom). An episode which however woke up Napoli, who were certainly more proactive until the interval (see Raspadori's free kick rejected by Cerofolini).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

maradona ice cream

—

Di Francesco switched to 3-5-2 at the start of the second half, inserting Lirola for Kvernadze and the usual Case in the 5th minute called on Gollini to make the first save of the evening. The match increased in intensity even before the entrances of Lobotka and Di Lorenzo (the latter for Mario Rui who had just chipped the post from a free kick from 18 metres). Napoli also called on Kvara and Osimhen from the 64th minute but a minute later Frosinone came through with the Argentinian Barrenechea on a corner: a precise shot to the far post and Gollini beaten. So it was precisely the heavy caliber that betrayed Mazzarri with Di Lorenzo who even “imitated” Okoli and served the 0-2 ball on a silver platter to Caso, who all alone in front of the goalkeeper made no mistake. Gelli, however, missed a sensational chance five minutes from the end when Napoli had already cast off their moorings so much so that Gelli himself was then brought down in the 90th minute in the area by an unrecognizable Di Lorenzo and Cheddira (on loan from Napoli to ciociari) dropped the trio from eleven meters while in injury time Harroui even wrapped up the poker on the counterattack, consigning this evening to the history of Frosinone.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED