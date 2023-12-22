Suara.com – Nagita Slavina never leaves the public spotlight. Recently, Raffi Ahmad's wife became a topic of conversation after being caught wearing a dress worth tens of millions.

As seen through the Instagram Story upload @/raffinagita1717, you can see the moment when Rafathar Malik Ahmad's parents attended the anniversary event for MSGLOW, Shandy Purnamasari's skincare brand.

The event entitled Specta Indraloka 7 Tahun MSGLOW appeared to be held with an ethnic theme. The reason is, the invited guests, including Nagita Slavina, were seen wearing dresses with ethnic nuances.

The mother of two was seen wearing a long, colorful dress that had an ethnic feel. The price is also known to be no joke.

Reporting from an Instagram account upload @/fanpage_nagitaslavina on Friday (22/12/2023), the dress is from the BIYAN brand which is estimated at IDR 53 million.

Nagita Slavina at the MSGLOW anniversary event (Instagram/fanpage_nagitaslavina)

Knowing that the price of the dress worn by Rieta Amalia's daughter reached tens of millions, many netizens were stunned.

Not a few netizens questioned whether Nagita Slavina bought or just rented the dress.

“Just asking, okay? Is this buying or just renting?” asked netizens.

“If that's the case, really buy, rent or endorse, Min?” said another netizen.

Apart from that, many netizens were also amazed when they found out the price of the clothes worn by the woman who was often nicknamed Sultan Andara.

“This one is really cute. I even thought about it, but was shocked by the price,” wrote a netizen.

“It's no surprise. I guessed it would cost more than IDR 40 million,” said another netizen.

“The clothes look simple, but the price is not simple,” added another.

“After Yasinan saw this, he was relieved. Thank God, the reward was double,” commented another netizen.