If you have not yet picked up the new Robocop video game, now you have a golden opportunity for a limited time.

We weren't expecting much from Robocop: Rogue City, and there are reasons why. Yes ok Terminator Resistance Now it is a notable shooter, its first release on PS4, Xbox One and PC left us with a correct game, but with important limitations.

Furthermore, historically Robocop has not had great video games, and this year we have had a bad time with the latest titles based on important IPs (King Kong, Gollum or The Walking Dead).

However, the Teyon boys have surpassed themselves, achieving one of the great surprises of the year 2023. Yes, Robocop: Rogue City It is a great action game.

Inspired by the first two films in the saga (Robocop 3 looks like a bad dream), this first-person shooter is a gift for any fan of the character, played again by Peter Weller.

Have you tried the new RoboCop game yet? If you haven't, now you have a great opportunity to get it, either on PC (Steam) or on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

RoboCop gets ready for Christmas

Nacon, publisher of Robocop: Rogue City, has announced a significant reduction in the game's recommended RRP. For a limited time, you can get this first-person shooter at a single price.

It must be remembered that the game is very recent (it has been available since November 3), and that it is a new generation title. You will not regret your purchase.

For a limited time, Nacon has lowered the price of Robocop: Rogue City, which now it costs only 39.99 euros en PC, PS5 y Xbox Series X|S.

What's more, on Steam you can find it a little cheaper, thanks to the winter sales. The title is available for 34.99 euros, with a discount applied of 30% about its standard RRP.

''With this new price of €39.99 for a limited time, we want to make sure that every action and strategy lover has the opportunity to experience the adrenaline, excitement and challenges that RoboCop Rogue City offers,'' says the release.

Even the RoboCop game has been a surprise in terms of sales, as it is already the best launch in the entire history of Nacon.

Robocop: Rogue City is one of the surprises of the year 2023, and A must-have game for any fan of Paul Verhoeven's original film. You can buy it at this price on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S until further notice.