One more year, Nacho Cano and Christmas go hand in hand. In the midst of the countdown to these holidays, the musician participates in a very special concert in Madrid.

We have spoken with him in 'And now Sonsoles' on the day when 'Malinche', the performer's musical, leaves IFEMA to accompany the patients of the Ramón y Cajal hospital.

“We have to come here because we are all going to find ourselves in the situation of being in the workshop,” said the musician, who has also been a friend of the director of cardiology since he was 5 years old.

This is José Luis Zamorano, who has said that Nacho is a genius, an artist, but a tremendously hard-working person. “My memory of him is always with an acoustic guitar,” he said.

And for Nacho Cano, music is life, it moves energy and always pushes upwards. And not only is he a musician, but he is also one of the performers of one of the most heard songs at Christmas, 'Un Año Más' by Mecano.

“It's a positive song, so I hope it gets sung a lot,” said the artist.

