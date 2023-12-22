Suara.com – MySuzuki is a digital solution for purchasing genuine Suzuki spare parts that reaches customers throughout Indonesia online or online. This application includes purchasing services for spare parts, accessories, genuine oil and chemicals, as well as booking services.

Quoted by the Antara news agency from the official release of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales, sales of spare parts through MySuzuki are dominated by areas outside Jabodetabek. Specifically for motorbikes, the highest orders were achieved in the West Java region, followed by East Java, DKI Jakarta, and Banten.

Then for sales in the four-wheel sector, Suzuki orders are dominated by West Nusa Tenggara, West Java, then East Java and South Kalimantan.

Suzuki Grand Vitara, as an illustration of one of the Suzuki products marketed in Indonesia (Suzuki)

Even distribution outside Jabodetabek and outside Java can be realized thanks to the support of the official Suzuki dealer network spread throughout Indonesia. As of now, the distribution and service network at MySuzuki is supported by 47 car dealers, 17 motorbike dealers and four Outboard-Motor (OBM) dealers.

Judging from the perspective of marketing Suzuki products online via the MySuzuki application, sales in 2023 will increase by 79 percent compared to sales in the same period in 2022.

“This positive growth was recorded as reaching a 46 percent increase in sales of motorbike and car spare parts when compared to October 2023, and an increase of 79 percent year on year,” explained Christiana Yuwantie, Spare Parts Department Head of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS).

Accumulated data collected through MySuzuki order data since it was first launched in 2018 shows that the largest number of spare parts orders is still dominated by motorbikes with a contribution of 59.79 percent.

Meanwhile, for cars it was 40.12 percent, noting that motorbike spare parts sales services began to be served in 2018 and cars in 2020.

This sales achievement was achieved thanks to the completeness of service, ease of transactions, and guaranteed arrival of customer orders which can be tracked simultaneously in one smart application.

“In this digital era, we see that people's behavior is starting to change towards the use of technology that reaches almost all aspects of people's lives. “Realizing this change, Suzuki adapted by presenting MySuzuki, a digital technology that can process the need to purchase spare parts or service quickly to the nearest Suzuki dealer network,” he concluded.