We finally have definitive proof of what Ellie's last name is from The Last of Us. The new installment of the saga, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, confirms this thanks to a new outfit.

The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered will arrive in January to offer a new version of the game on PS5. Visual improvements, a roguelite mode and more content add to what we already knew. Among these new features, some additional suits also stand out.

Ellie and other characters can dress up with different “Skins” and one of them is more important than it seems. Thanks to a suit from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered now It has been definitively confirmed what the surname of the protagonist of the saga is.

Ellie's last name appears in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

The mystery dates back to 2013, since it has never been mentioned in the games. We know that Joel's last name is Miller. What about Ellie? Well, one was hinted at in Left Behind… which has just been confirmed. Ellie's last name is Williams.

This has been clarified thanks to the space suit that Ellie can wear as an alternative skin in the game. This, which is a reference to one of the character's great passions, carries an identification label that reads “E.Williams”.

Far and reddit

Therefore, he states unequivocally that it is his last name. The biggest fans are sure to be pointing out something: Williams was already confirmed by Neil Druckmann a while ago and the truth is that it is a tribute to the history of video games, but it had never before been mentioned in a game in the saga.

So doubt clarified. Ellie Williams is a reality with this The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered costume. If you want to know more details about the game, know that Naughty Dog has revealed new information (modifiers, characters and more) for the No Return mode.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will arrive on PS5 on January 19, 2024. You can now pre-order it at digital format (PS Store) or en physical format (PlayStation Direct)although you should know that the physical special edition is already sold out.

Other interesting articles:

Naughty Dog would have “other projects in the works” ahead of a hypothetical The Last of Us Part 3

Launch:

June 19, 2020

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more