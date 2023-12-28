loading…

GAZA – Israeli soldiers contract a mysterious fungal infection in Gaza. This fungal infection, which has no cure, is often life-threatening and one soldier reportedly died from the infection.

The fungus, which Israeli doctors believe originates from soil in Gaza, has no known treatment.

Ten Israeli soldiers across the country have contracted this fungus, which was unknown in previous wars.

Infectious disease specialists and the Israeli army are looking for solutions to prevent or reduce fungal infections that pose a real threat to the lives of the occupying soldiers.

To date, Israel has killed more than 21,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The damage to buildings was horrific in Gaza.

More than 1.9 million Palestinians have become refugees since the start of the Gaza offensive, according to UN estimates.

Only small amounts of aid have been allowed into Gaza since the start of the war as Israel has imposed a total blockade of the strip, including cutting off water and electricity supplies, leading to shortages of water, fuel, food and medicine.

