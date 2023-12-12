In fact, there are many reasons why the WiFi connection in a home or office may malfunction. Sometimes, the appliances themselves are capable of interfering with their signal, or even some Christmas decorations can also cause problems.

But beyond the usual inconveniences, to which a bad signal or problems with the provider can also be added, there are cases that are not so obvious. This is what happens with a device that, as has been proven, can cause interference to WiFi, which may be the last thing you would think about.

The device that may be the culprit of a bad WiFi connection

We talk about USB 3.0 devices. Contrary to what many people think, these can also be the cause of a poor WiFi connection, or cause a slowdown in the network. Although it may sound strange, there is actually a fairly logical explanation for why something like this happens.

Interference occurs when the frequencies of USB 3.0 devices conflict with the frequencies used by WiFi networks. USB 3.0 devices operate in the 5 GHz frequency range, the same frequency range used by dual-band WiFi networks.

That is, this frequency overlap can cause electromagnetic interference, generating noise in the WiFi signal and affecting its performance.

High-speed data transfer on USB 3.0 devices generates electronic noise. This noise, also known as radio frequency amplitude modulation interference (RFI), can manifest as WiFi interference, disrupting communication between the router and connected devices.

How to avoid interference from USB 3.0 devices

Luckily, unlike other interferences in the WiFi signal, those caused by USB 3.0 devices are relatively easy to solve. In fact, the most complicated thing about the matter is precisely being aware that it is in them where the origin of the problem lies.

For a start, Placing USB 3.0 devices a considerable distance from WiFi can reduce interference. Additionally, choosing strategic locations for USB 3.0 devices can minimize the impact on the WiFi signal.

The same thing as trying different USB ports on your computer can make a difference. Some ports may be further away from the WiFi antenna, reducing interference.

Besides, Placing the router in a good location within your home can also help not only minimize this inconvenience, but many others. Make sure the device is on an elevated surface and not at ground level, and keep it as far away as possible from thick furniture, appliances and walls that can also be an obstacle to the signal.

In conclusion, although USB 3.0 devices are usually practical and used on a daily basis, their influence on the WiFi signal should not be underestimated, especially if you notice that it is not as fluid as it should be. The resulting interference can negatively affect the quality of your wireless connection. Taking it into account never hurts.